Jones set for two more fights after Troxy cancellation

Boxer Ben Jones’ scheduled fight at The Troxy has been cancelled – but Assassin Promotions have moved quickly to secure two fights within seven days.

The Khan Promotions event has been moved due to unforeseen circumstances, but Jones now faces the prospect of a double header.

The first is set for October 29 in Tolworth and should the Capel boxer win this fight, he will have a shot at defending his WBO Intercontinental Featherweight Champion for a second time at York Hall, London on November 5.

Since winning the title with a unanimous decision against Martin Parlagi, Jones has fought twice, winning one by TKO and being left frustrated in his second with a no decision result against Jose Antonio Rios after a cut to the eye of Rios early on.

Now with two fights in quick succession, Jones has the opportunity to push himself even further up the rankings and start knocking on the door for that all-important world title shot.

He is climbing the official WBO world rankings and is known for his impeccable fitness, and with his dynamic training regime, he is in a strong position to push for a potential shot in the near future.

Jones said: “I am looking forward to getting back in the ring. I have been training harder since winning the Intercontinental belt and now I have the opportunity to push me closer to a world title shot. Assassin Boxing Promotions were quick to get me on another card and having two fights back to back is a bonus.

