Paralympic gold medallist visits Horsham school

The Paralympic gold and silver medallist Katie-George Dunlevy visted St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary school this week to talk to the children about her success as a Cyclist.

Katie competed for Ireland in the Rio Paralympics in 2016 and won gold and silver in two cycling events.

Katie-George, who is partially sighted, inspired the children of St Robert's who were told of how she has never let disability get in the way of her goals.

She also spoke of the the importance of hard work and working as a team. The children were thrilled to welcome Katie and were very excited to all be given the opportunity to hold her medals from Rio. Katie-George will be competing at the World Para Atheletics Championship this Summer and the children of St Robert Southwell will continue to compete in a range of sports in the Horsham area.