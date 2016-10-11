Skingle makes Crawley Boxing Club history

Kirsty Skingle has made history for Crawley Boxing Club by becoming its first female competitor to win a southern counties regional title.

23-year-old Kirsty took the Under 64kg development title without throwing a punch as her opponent was ruled out. Skingle now goes into the national quarter finals on Saturday in Surrey hoping to extend her two bout unbeaten record against the winners of the Western Counties and the Combined Services of the Army, Royal Navy and RAF. Joining Kirsty at the next stage will be Peter Murphy at Under 91kg who also got through on a bye.

The Three Bridges-based gym boasted four regional finalists out of five entries – more than any other club in the region – but both club Captain Sam Northcott and Sher Khan were unlucky not to be joining their club mates in the next round – both losing to solid opposition.

Northcott came agonisingly close to winning his first title against Faris Sibley of Waterlooville in the Under 60kg final. Clearly ahead on all judge’s scorecards in the final round, Northcott looked to be coasting to his second win against Sibley when with a minute to go until the final bell a flush left hook landed flush on the Crawley man’s chin – sending him to the canvas. A wobble of the legs as he was getting up was enough for the referee – who called a halt to proceedings.

Sher Khan also faced a previous opponent in Brighton and Hove’s Christian Crowley. The bout set off at a frantic pace and both boxers tried to push forward for the win. Khan took the second round with his straight jabs and right hand counters, but he was unable to keep up the momentum in the last and Crowley gave it his all to seal a points win by the narrowest of margins.

Crawley Boxing Club host their first show of the season on Saturday, November 12, at The Bewbush Centre, Dosten Square, Bewbush. Tickets priced at £15 adults and £5 for under 16s. Refreshments and a licensed bar available. E-mail crawleyboxingclub@yahoo.com or info@crawleyboxingclub.co.uk for tickets.

