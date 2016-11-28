St Francis 5, Burgess Hill 2s 27: Painful afternoon for Saints

It was a painful afternoon for the St Francis as they lost 27 – 5 to a well organised Burgess Hill 2s.

The first half was evenly matched. Burgess Hill were the first team to go over after a fine move from their backs. Nevertheless, St Francis responded immediately when centre Henry Brown went over for his first try of the club after excellent play from the forwards.

Action from St Francis 5, Burgess Hill 2s 27. Picture by Steve Blanthorn

Unfortunately, St Francis were made to pay for missing a series of tackles as Burgess Hill scored at the end of the half to go 15 – 5 up.

The second half was one to forget for the St Francis. Ill-discipline cost them dearly; in particular, having two players sin binned. St Francis had dominated the half but could take nothing away for all their hard work.

Burgess Hill then switched to a kicking game. They were rewarded for this and scored two tries with the game finishing 27 – 5 to Burgess Hill 2’s. St Francis can take positives from this performance, especially as they didn’t concede a point when they were down to 14 players each time.

Again though, this game proves how vital training is. As Burgess Hill demonstrated with training comes organisation and that wins you games.. The Saints need to sort this out. As this season is proving to be a difficult one. Especially when they have the players capable of challenging at the top end of the league.

Are you interested in playing Rugby? St Francis are currently seeking new players. New players are always welcome to join the club. Full training is given; no experience is necessary. If you are interested in joining contact the club via Alex Minnis (07720344944).

