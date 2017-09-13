TABLE TENNIS: Kate brings Cheer for South East at School Games

Crawley ace Kate Cheer helped the South East region to a brilliant table tennis gold medal at the School Games.

She lost only one singles match at the event, which saw five English regions plus Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland play each other on a round-robin basis at Loughborough University.

The South East girls team receive their winners' trophy at the School Games in Loughborough. From left: Andrew Battley (team manager), Isabelle Joubeily, Sarah Menghistab, Kate Cheer. Picture by Paul Stimpson SUS-171109-171145002

Cheer, 16, and team-mates Isabelle Joubeily (Purley) and Sarah Menghistab (Kilburn) gained a 5-0 victory over North West.

A 4-1 win over Wales followed, but were tested by Northern Ireland before running out 3-2 winners, Cheer sealing it by beating Lucy Craig 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 12-10) after the Irish can come from 2-0 down to level the tie.

They gained 4-1 wins over Scotland and Midlands followed by a 5-0 whitewash of South West.

It meant a winner-take-all clash for gold against the North East.

Cheer was beaten 3-2 by Jasmin Wong, Menghistab beat the previously undefeated Gauri Duhan to level the match and Cheer and Joubeily then won the doubles.

And Cheer clinched gold by overcoming Duhan 3-2 to give South East an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The South East took the overall title, thanks also to Shae Thakker winning gold in the Para event and the boys’ team taking bronze.

Cheer said: “I was happy to beat Gauri to clinch it, but it was a team effort. We wanted to win it again after getting the gold last year.

“I haven’t been training a lot because of exams but maybe that helped as when I did train I took it more seriously.”