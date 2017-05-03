Wozniacki and Kuznetsova confirm for Eastbourne International

The Aegon International Eastbourne will welcome back two former champions as Caroline Wozniacki and world No. 9 Svetlana Kuznetsova join British star Johanna Konta at Devonshire Park from 25th June - July 1st.

After confirming her place at the Aegon International Eastbourne, former world No. 1 and 25 time WTA tournament champion Wozniacki said: “Eastbourne is one of my favourite tournaments of the year.

“I lifted the trophy here in 2009 and would love to do the same again this time. I always get a great welcome from the fans and I can’t wait to get back on those courts.”

Wozniacki, a firm crowd favourite at Devonshire Park, will be joined by another former champion. World No. 9 Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 champion, will be playing Eastbourne for the ninth time: “I have played in Eastbourne many times and I’m really looking forward to coming back this year.

“Coming back to a tournament you have won is always nice, I have lots of great memories on those grass courts.”

This year’s tournament will combine top class women’s and men’s tennis again for the first time in three years and boasts more than €1.4 million in prize money. The women’s event, along with the Aegon Classic Birmingham, is one of two top level WTA Premier women’s tennis events leading into The Championships, Wimbledon.

“Now in its 43rd year, the Aegon International Eastbourne boasts Martina Navratilova, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters and Chris Evert amongst its former champions.

Entries for the main draw of the tournament close on 15th May, with more big names likely to be added to the line-up in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at a special ‘Early Bird’ price between now and Thursday 4th May.

Main draw entrants for this year’s tournament include (so far):

WTA: Dominika Cibulkova (5), Agnieszka Radwanska (8), Karolina Pliskova (3), Johanna Konta (7), Caroline Wozniacki (11), Svetlana Kuznetsova (9). ATP: Dan Evans (51)

Gavin Fletcher, Tournament Director for the Aegon International Eastbourne, said: “We’re excited to announce more world class players for this year’s Aegon International Eastbourne. Caroline and Svetlana are very popular with the fans here and we are looking forward to seeing the former champions back on court.”