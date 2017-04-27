RUGBY: St Francis Ladies end season as champions

St Francis Ladies RFC have finished the season champions of their league, seeing off Millwall 15-26 in difficult conditions to secure their promotion for next season.

The success of the season rested on the final game with a win for the ladies meaning promotion next season.

Keeping the pressure on Millwall in the first half the ladies stormed up the pitch showing why they have dominated the league through the consistency and power of their forwards and flair and pace from their backs.

The conditions were not in the ladies favour with it being the hottest day of the year so far however, the ladies showed strength of character and also showed the current depth of their squad by holding on through injuries and in such difficult conditions.

The second half saw St Francis taken by surprise as Millwall sprung into life showing a pace, energy and power that St Francis were unable to hold off.

The result of this burst of energy from a rejuvenated Millwall squad saw St Francis have three tries against them in a short space of time.

As the half and the heat beat on Millwall were showing no sign of stopping and St Francis were pushed back into a defensive position holding on for the league title.

However, St Francis took their time and showed great gamesmanship ensuring that they held the possession of the ball into the final minutes of the match, kicking into touch for the final time St Francis Ladies showed fantastic character to become league champions for the first time in the club’s history.

The season has seen the ladies go from strength to strength, increasing participation in the local area and playing an increasingly competitive level of rugby.

This is a fantastic achievement for the team who are still a relatively new set up in Crawley. The season itself saw the team thrash opposition such as Blackheath 98-10, Brockleians Ladies 66-0 and Beckenham Ladies 47-0 showing a clear progression of skill and finesse from previous seasons as a team.

It wasn’t all plain sailing however and the team saw tough opposition in the likes of Streatham-Croydon Ladies and Beccehamian Ladies who narrowly lost out to St Francis on promotion this season.

Special mention must be given to Anthony Morgan who has led the team over the last two seasons as coach alongside Anita Morgan as team manager and Kiri Baxter-Carter as team captain.

St Francis RFC is now looking for sponsors to help take the club forward. If you would like to sponsor St Francis RFC please contact Ryan Crawley – (07512721558 or via email ryanmmc360@gmail.com)

The ladies are always looking to recruit new players, no matter of your age ability or experience - we want to hear from you. We play in central Crawley on Southgate playing fields training Wednesday evenings all through the summer 7:30pm-9pm and playing most Sundays. If you want to come along and give it a go or find out more information please visit ttp://www.st-francis-rugby.co.uk/