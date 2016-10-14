Come along to public meeting to launch Festival of Chichester 2017

Anyone interested in taking part in next year’s Festival of Chichester is invited to a public meeting at the Chichester City Council offices in Chichester.

Festival chairman Phil Hewitt said: “Chichester City Council has been a fantastic friend to the festival right from the very beginning. Our very first meeting, to gauge whether there was any interest in setting up a new festival for Chichester, was in the city council chamber in October 2012. Now as we start to plan next year’s festival, our fifth, we are delighted to maintain our strong links of friendship with the council.”

The meeting will be in the council chamber on Wednesday, October 19 at 7pm.

“Everyone is welcome, but we need to be careful over numbers. One person per organisation please, and please confirm your attendance in advance by emailing me at phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk.”

Festival co-ordinator Barry Smith said: “Plans are already underfoot for a thrilling 2017 festival. We’re looking to build on the success of last year with a really vibrant offering of all types of events, from major orchestras to rock, jazz, folk and blues stars and all the other fantastic events from theatre to talks to exhibitions that make up the festival. Not forgetting of course the wonderful contributions made by local organisations.

“We hit the heights last year, but we’re aiming even higher for 2017. There are some fantastic events in the pipeline worthy of one of the largest festivals in the south.”

Dr Hewitt agreed: “We have had a fantastic run of festivals so far, each one building on the last and always with the talents of the people of Chichester at the core. When we started this festival, we made it clear that it would be a showcase for all the wonderful groups and organisations which make Chichester such an exciting and vibrant place to live and work. Now we hope you will be with us as we start the planning process for the 2017 festival which we are sure will be bigger and busier than ever. We’d love to see you at the public meeting, but please do confirm your attendance in advance.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.