Extraordinary Irish song and dance in Crawley

Creeds Cross, ‘The Celtic Journey’, is an extraordinary live show of Irish song and dance.

The production will be at The Hawth, Crawley, on Thursday, January 19 (7.30pm).

The show documents the journey of the Celtic influence across the globe, aiming to immerse viewers in everything invigorating about the Celtic tradition. From Galway to Nashville, diverse genres like bluegrass, country, Americana and folk can have their origins traced back to the early influence of Irish and Scottish traditional music.

Tickets are £17.50.

Call the box office on 01293 553636.

