‘Strictly...’ star announces Horsham tour date

Strictly Come Dancing fans have a chance to enjoy one of the top professionals from the show performing in Horsham next year.

Horsham Capitol has announced that Pasha Kovalev will be performing on stage on Friday 12 May 2017 at 7.30pm.

Winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014, Pasha Kovalev, tours once again with his brand new show ‘Let’s Dance the Night Away’.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing.

His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners-up to the coveted title.

After the huge success of his ‘Life Through Dance’ and ‘It’s All About You’ tours over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers including special guest Anja Garnis in an evening of live singing, dance, chatting and fun.

This brand new production features breath-taking choreography, sensational music and stunning costumes leaving the audience supercharged with positive energy and emotion.

It’s a hugely interactive show and reaches out to the local dance communities as well as entertaining fans of Pasha, Dance and of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tickets are available online: www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the Box Office 01403 750220

Book before the December 31 and enjoy a complementary pre-show Q&A with Pasha.