Back-to-back Motown hits in a spectacular celebration in Horsham

Horsham residents can look forward to a night of back-to-back Motown classics, glittering costume changes and dazzling dance moves at The Capitol next month.

The Magic of Motown celebrates the sound of a generation as the timeless tunes of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, Lionel Richie and many more are recreated by a talented cast and band.

The Magic of Motown

This breathtaking concert spectacular, which has been seen by more than one million people worldwide, offers listeners a variety of hits including: ‘Ain’t No Mountain’, ‘Signed Sealed Delivered’, ‘Grapevine’, ‘Get Ready’, ‘Dancing In The Streets’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Blame It On The Boogie’ and ‘All Night Long’.

The Magic of Motown comes to The Capitol Theatre in Horsham, on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm.

Tickets for the concert cost £25. Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

