Gary Ryan offers Bognor Regis recital

West Sussex Guitar Club are hosting a recital by the guitarist/composer Gary Ryan.

Spokeswoman Julie Insull said: “Gary is one of the world’s leading exponents of the guitar and has performed to international critical acclaim for over 20 years, winning praise for his formidable technique, outstanding musicianship and entertainingly-diverse programmes.

“In 2013 he became the first guitarist since John Williams in 1983 to be awarded a fellowship of the Royal College of Music in recognition of his contribution to the instrument – and only the fourth guitarist ever to receive this honour, other recipients being Andres Segovia and Julian Bream.

“Ryan studied from the age of eight at the Guildhall School of Music Junior Department, later winning a scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Music in 1987. In 1991 he graduated with first-class honours and a host of awards, including the Julian Bream Prize for Guitar, the John Mundy String Prize and the Dorothy Grinstead Prize for an outstanding all-round student. He then pursued his post-graduate studies at the RAM with an award from the Fleming Trust and was later made an honorary associate of the Royal Academy of Music in 1997. His celebrated guitar compositions (regularly broadcast on Classic FM) have broadened the instrument’s appeal by combining traditional classical guitar technique with more contemporary guitar styles and a rich variety of musical influences from around the world.”

The West Sussex Guitar Club recital is at 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets – £14 non-members; £10 members, half price students; children free.

Ticket reservations on 01243 696762 or email info@westsussexguitar.org.

