Hear ragtime, blues and songs from long ago in Bramber

The FB Pocket Orchestra is coming to St Mary’s House, Bramber, for a night of blues, ragtime, hot jazz and songs and dances from long ago.

The event takes place in the historic building’s beautifully restored Music Room on Saturday, October 29.

The band comprises three multi-talented young musicians: Paul Stevenson on guitar, Jenny Russell on vocals and clarinet, and Ollie Corbin on cornet.

They released their first album in 2012, with the aim of presenting a contemporary slant on popular music from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Working backwards from the music of the 1930s they create a wonderfully nostalgic and exciting sound, through the several instruments they play, that spans a wide range of musical tastes.

Recent performances of note include: The Royal Albert Hall, Canterbury Festival, Norwich and Norfolk Festival, The Southbank Centre, Cheltenham Literary Festival, Chalke Valley History Festival, Sandringham House, Blenheim Palace and extensive work with The National Trust.

Tickets, which include wine and canapés, cost £27.50. Call the box office on 01903 81605.

St Mary’s House was built in the 15th century by William of Waynflete, Bishop of Winchester and founder of Magdalen College, Oxford.

Find out more at www.stmarysbramber.co.uk.

