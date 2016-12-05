Tasmin Little joins Worthing Symphony Orchestra

Violinist Tasmin Little returns to Worthing for a rare evening performance with Worthing Symphony Orchestra in their 90th-anniversary season.

The concert is on Tuesday, December 6 at 7.30pm in the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “Tasmin is one of the UK’s finest violinists, famed for her appearances as soloist at the Last Night of the Proms and who has performed in all the world’s great concert halls. She returns to Worthing to play Szymanowski’s richly-romantic First Violin Concerto, a far more lyrical piece than his 2nd Concerto performed with WSO last season by none other than Nicola Benedetti.

“This December evening programme also includes WSO under conductor John Gibbons performing excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. Tchaikovsky compiled his Suite from the ballet in January and February of 1892 – one of only three ballet suites to have been written and published during the composer’s lifetime. This WSO performance, of what has become a Christmas classic, is sure to have toes tapping among the Assembly Hall audience.

“The concert concludes with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No.2, one of the most popular romantic symphonies of all time and something of a miracle … in the sense that it was ever written in the first place! The premiere of his Symphony No. 1 in 1897, horribly conducted by Alexander Glazunov, was such a disaster that it took three years of psychotherapy and hypnosis before Rachmaninoff could face writing a large-scale composition again.

“However, in 1908 the composer himself conducted the premiere of the 2nd Symphony, to great critical acclaim, and it has remained a firm favourite with both orchestra and audience ever since.”

Tickets on 01903 260063 or online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

