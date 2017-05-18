Three artists bring Nashville tunes to Crawley’s Hawth

It’s authentic Nashville you will be getting when A Night in Nashville comes to The Hawth Studio, Crawley, on Saturday, May 20.

Offering an evening in the style of Nashville’s Bluebird Café, it features three recording artists in a show of songs in the round from the music city.

Nashville residents Sarah Darling and Jenn Bostic make a return to the UK following their last sold-out tour.

This time they are accompanied by singer/songwriter Michael Logen.

“I moved to Nashville 14 years ago, which is crazy to think about now!” says Sarah.

“I had come here when I was 16 on vacation with my parents, and I walked down Broadway, and I knew at that moment that I wanted to be here. I graduated high school and saved up enough money to move to Nashville.

“I had been singing all my life. I am born and raised in a little town in Iowa, but there was just something about Nashville, the energy, the song-writing, being able to write songs. It is very competitive there. But I still had that desire because Nashville makes you better. Nashville has made me a better singer and performer. Because it is so competitive, you have got to try to make yourself unique. You have got to try to be something that sets you apart from the others, and I think Nashville helps you do that.

“There are so many creatives and writers and other artists.”

It has all led to Dream Country, her latest album: “It felt very defining for me. I guess it has taken years. I can’t say when exactly it happened. I have done some wonderful things in country music, especially in the States, commercial singles. Now I feel very satisfied with the album.

“Dream Country was really an idea that I had had for a long time. It is actually the first independent album I have put out. I was part of the production, and seven of the ten songs are songs that I have written.

“It is really a journey album. A lot of my music is about my story. I ended up marrying a British gentleman called James four years ago, and through meeting him I have got to travelling to some wonderful places that I would never have done. I have written about my travels. There is a lot of that subject running through. I tend to write about places rather than love songs.”

Jenn Bostic is a Minnesota native, currently residing in Nashville. Her songwriting and powerful vocals have been touching hearts around the world.

‘Jealous of the Angels’, a song written for her late father, was playlisted on BBC Radio 2 and after a live performance on BBC Breakfast it went to number one in the UK.

Americana/Folk artist Michael Logen is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

He has recently released his second album New Medicine, which includes his original, acoustic version of a song he wrote with Jennifer Hanson, called ‘Breaking Your Own Heart’, which was covered by Kelly Clarkson on her platinum-selling, Grammy-winning album, Stronger.

The show starts at 7.45pm.

Tickets cost £18. Call the box office on 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

