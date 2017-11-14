Violinist Francesca Dego performs with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Crawley

Francesca Dego performs Bruch at The Hawth, Crawley on Thursday, November 23 (7.30pm).

Spokeswoman Damaris Brown said: “The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes winter with this enchanting programme of orchestral favourites, including Bruch’s stunning Violin Concerto performed by BBC Music Magazine’s Rising Star Francesca Dego. A favourite in the classical repertoire, the Concerto showcases Francesca Dego’s extraordinary talent through long, sumptuous melodies and sparkling fast passages.”

Full Programme: Mozart Don Giovanni Overture; Brahms Hungarian Dance No.6; Bruch Violin Concerto No.1 – with Francesca Dego; and Dvořák Symphony No.8.

Tickets cost £4 (free to subscribers, Hawth Friends, students).

Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

