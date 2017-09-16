An autumn full of drama, concerts and family fun in Crawley

Crawley’s Hawth is promising a packed autumn and winter season.

Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “It includes music of almost every style and genre, comedy from the best in the business, as well as exciting up-coming artists, feel-good musicals, breathtaking dance, thrilling dramas and family shows and, of course, our spectacular festive pantomime, which sees the return of TV celebrity Stephen Mulhern to The Hawth’s stage in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Comedy is always very popular at The Hawth. Already some of the comedians – Jason Manford (Sept 21), Milton Jones (Oct 4), Henning Wehn (Nov 3) and Jimmy Carr (Nov 14) – only have a handful of seats left but there is lots more to choose from with Stewart Lee (Oct 13), Ellie Taylor (Nov 02), Ed Byrne (Nov 18), Nathan Caton (Nov 23), Paul Foot (Nov 30) and Omid Djalili (Dec 11) also in the new season.

“There will also be plenty of laughs when Sean Kelly and the Storage Hunters (Oct 16) come to The Hawth for a night of comedy and a charity auction in aid of Help for Heroes. Ned Boulting also brings us his acclaimed tour through the world of Bikeology (Nov 1), featuring brand new tales from life in the cycling lane.

“There are theatrical treats galore too. Guaranteed to set your heart racing is Wilkie Collins’ The Ghost’s Touch, starring Mark Homer (EastEnders, Silent Witness) and Terri Dwyer (Law and Order UK, Holby City), from October 9-11. The Studio also boasts a fantastic range of drama including A View from the Edge (Oct 4). Mischief Theatre brings us Red (Oct 13), an energetic and provocative physical theatre based on Red Riding Hood. There is a spine-chilling new play based on the classic ghost story by H G Wells The Red Room (Nov 8), Company Gavin Robertson’s Mata Hari: Female Spy (Nov 25) and award-winning playwright Gail Louw’s The Mitford Sisters (Nov 28).

“Everyone loves a good musical and we have two very exciting musicals on offer this season. Thriller Live! is a spectacular concert celebrating the undisputed King of Pop Michael Jackson (Oct 23-28). Grease, starring Tom Parker and Danielle Hope, is an ideal pre-Christmas treat (Nov 6-11).

“Music fans can look forward to a great night out, whatever their tastes.

“Following a series of sell-out performances, we have Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere (Oct 5), Beverley Craven (Oct 7), John Mayall (Oct 17), The Sensational ’60s Experience (Nov 15), Nathan Carter (Nov 17) and Joe Brown (Nov 21) among many others. We also have top quality acts playing tribute to such artists as The Shadows (Oct 01), The Carpenters (Oct 19), Queen (Oct 21), The Eagles (Nov 2), Adele (Nov 12), George Michael (Jan 14), and Elvis Presley (Jan 19).”

Visit www.hawth.co.uk to find out more.

