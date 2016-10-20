Horsham Capitol gig offers Julian Clary at his filthy best

Following overwhelming demand for the sold-out spring run of his latest tour, Julian Clary is heading to Horsham’s Capitol on Tuesday, October 25.

The Joy of Mincing is Julian’s celebration of 30 years as a camp comedian.

In the show Julian reveals the ups and downs of his love life, as well as the heart-stopping account of how he saved Dame Joan Collins.

He also plans to wear his M.B.E. (Mincer of the British Empire) and hand out honours to a lucky few in the audience.

“I always like to get ‘mincing’ into the title,” said Julian in an interview with Emma Cox.

“We’ve had Lord of the Mince, Natural Born Mincer, and Mincing Machine was my first tour in 1989. I don’t know why; it sets the tone, doesn’t it? I suppose mincing, apart from being a means of walking around, is a way of life. The Joy of Mincing is a declaration of the joy of life despite disapproval, perhaps.”

The gig promises to show Julian at his filthy best.

“I don’t want to be filthy for the sake of it,” he explained. “But I think it’s a comic device. You just exaggerate who you really are on stage. I’m quite fond of moments of vulgarity.”

“It’s my 30th anniversary,” he continued. “Comedy has changed beyond all recognition. It used to be an eclectic selection of people in small rooms above pubs, in the 1980s.

“Our comedy was a reaction against the right-wing men in bow-ties who were being offered as light entertainment in those days.”

Julian admits that his comedy has changed a bit too.

“I think you evolve, whether you want to or not. There was a certain amount of anger and delight in confronting people when I started, which has more or less gone now. Making people laugh is my main aim in life these days. I don’t think there’s so much to be angry about now.”

Julian hinted at the kind of stories that make up his latest show.

“There’s a rather long story about how I once saved Joan Collins’s life in a swimming pool in St Tropez. It’s a true story, which I won’t give away now, but it’s a long, meandering tale that fills the first half.

“Then the second half is about MBEs. I’ve noticed a lot of my friends in the business are getting these awards. They’re handing them out like Smarties.

“I think ‘Ooh, I’d like one of those’ but it’s never happened so I’m obviously not favoured by the Establishment. I can only blame myself... So during the show, I give myself one and call it Mincer of the British Empire. I’m making lots of these MBEs and handing them out to people in the audience. Just the lucky few, you understand: it’s not included in the ticket price.

“I’m always looking for an excuse to talk to the audience. That’s what keeps me going. You can get bored if you’re just reeling off the same old nonsense.

“I’m always very interested in the audience and their stories. People are very funny; they never fail to amuse.”

Tickets cost £24.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

