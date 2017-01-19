Magician’s Horsham show is like Mr Bean meets Charlie Chaplin

A fun, dynamic and inspiring show performed by an award-winning comedy magician comes to West Sussex next month.

The Capitol in Horsham has announced that Pop! a family production by Christian Lee, is at the venue on Friday, February 24 (3pm).

Christian is a Britain’s Got Talent 2016 semi-finalist and winner of CBBC’s The Slammer.

He is also an associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star.

Directed by Adrian Berry, with clowning direction from John Wright, Pop! tells an enchanting story through physical theatre, illusion, video and puppetry.

The show follows the magical journey of Christian Lee, who is ready for a lovely day at the seaside, which does not go as planned.

Christian plays a silly character in a world of mirth and mayhem who invents increasingly elaborate ways to attract the attention of passing vessels.

He also spends his time with imaginary friends and comes up with amazing magic tricks.

The show has been described as Mr Bean meets Charlie Chaplin.

Tickets cost £10 from www.thecapitolhorsham.com or via the box office on 01403 750220.

