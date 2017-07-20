REVIEW: Christ’s Hospital offers a magical, modern Peter Pan

Peter Pan has been produced thousands of times throughout the years and is a well-known classic story by JM Barrie.

So could a cast of 11-14-year-olds at Christ’s Hospital do the magical story justice last month?

Peter Pan and Tinkerbell

Yes, they could!

Director of the play Zoe Munday said: “This modern-day version of the story is a new adaptation by Ella Hickson entitled Wendy and Peter Pan, bringing Wendy more into our focus rather than Peter Pan.

“Hickson presents Wendy as more adventurous, brave and as someone who won’t conform to the stereotypical female role portrayed in the original story.”

Zoe cast two sets of main characters with Jamira Nelson and Titus Dempsey on Thursday (June 22) and Friday (June 23) night.

Peter Pan and Captain Hook cross swords

However, in Saturday’s performance (June 24) we saw Ella Perris and Tristan Berry as Wendy and Peter Pan who are both new students to the school this year. Huge credit goes to both for an enchanting portrayal of the couple, as well as Hannah Chujor (Izzy Foster on Thursday and Friday night) for her modern and gutsy rendition of Tinkerbell.

Special mention should also go to Smee played by Georgie Catt who provided light entertainment throughout with her longing looks at Captain Hook.

The ensemble also lit up the stage, being completely engaged, professional and in-character at every moment of the play, from the Lost Boys being in the Home Underground to the pirates, led by Emmanuel Odujebe as a terrifying Captain Hook, aboard their ship.

However, it was one character in particular that seemed to steal the show – a character with no lines and who made an appearance on stage all of three or four times; The Crocodile played by Tom Slater.

The audience roared with laughter when upon chasing Captain Hook, he took one look over his shoulder to the audience as if to say “he’s such a drama queen” that had the audience in hysterics every time!

Of course you cannot have the story of Peter Pan without flying and a creative solution was found. There was a beautiful moment at the beginning where Peter Pan’s ‘eight’ shadows lifted him up in the air. Aided by sound and moving lights this created the first of flying moments.

The other moments were provided by a green screen animation, which showed Wendy and Peter on a cloud together.

With more than 100 students and teachers involved in making this show happen, everyone’s hard work paid off and a completely magical junior production had once again been delivered by Christ’s Hospital.

Now there is the exciting anticipation for the senior production of The Crucible in December and the junior production of The Lion King.

Find out more about the school at www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

