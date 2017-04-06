Top circuit acts bring laughter to long weekend in Horsham

Stuck for something to do over Easter? Worried about how to fill up the extra time available with a spot of entertainment?

Or just want to temporarily escape the obligations of the long weekend?

Well, Barnstormers Comedy is on hand with another great line-up at The Capitol, Horsham, on Sunday, April 16 (7.30pm).

As usual, three top circuit acts will be gracing the Capitol stage with freewheeling resident Barnstormers’ host Kevin Precious returning to oversee the proceedings. This month features the delightful storytellling comic Jen Brister, acerbic young fogey Paul McCaffrey, and hilarious physical comedian Addy Van Der Borgh,

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Call 01403 750220.

Jen Brister has performed stand-up in clubs all over the country, as well as sketch comedy in groups like the Loose Connection. She has taken several well received solo shows up to the Edinburgh Fringe, as well as performing as part of The Comedy Zone at the Pleasance and appearing in Trevor Lock’s play The One & The Many.

Paul McCaffrey has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting new acts around, winning both The London Paper and the Latitude Festival new act competitions in 2009. Paul has been heard on Russell Kane’s Whistle-Stop Tour (BBC Radio 2) and is a regular guest on The Matt Forde Show (talkSPORT).

Addy van der Borgh has that rare talent of making people laugh as soon as he walks on stage. He is a great performer of highly acclaimed and original material, an ability noticed immediately by the BBC when he appeared on the Stand-up Show on BBC1 after only one year as a comedian.

