In April 2021, 334 Primary Science Quality Marks have been awarded to infant, junior, primary, middle and special schools to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

So far, since its national launch in 2010, over 4000 schools across the UK have achieved a prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark.

Torch building in Year 4

The Primary School Quality Mark programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts. It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning.

Schools that achieve PSQM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The Coronavirus Pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives.

Scientists in action at Our Lady Queen of Heaven

"Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe. Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools.