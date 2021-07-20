'The enjoyment was fabulous to see' - This is how a bar and nightclub owner in Crawley reacted to Freedom Day

Karen Lewis owns the Octopvs Bar in the High Street and welcomed revellers at midnight on Sunday before a party last night.

Karen said: "I think ultimately many will rejoice in the Freedom. Last night at midnight you could surely sense that.

Revellers were back in nightclubs across the country as Freedom Day hit

"The enjoyment was fabulous to see.

"Obviously we are still very aware of those still wishing to maintain distancing and masks and we will be very respectful of their wishes. Staff and customers.

"On Monday night we had a party to allow those wishing to come and experience what they haven't been able to experience for 16 months.

"We've been very lucky with our outside area so capacity will only be about another 30% extra with the relaxation."

Bar 7, in Pegler Way, is opening tonight (Tuesday) after a tough 16 months.

Manager Angie said: "We are opening the nightclub (with caution) tomorrow for “Crew Night” and weekend party nights.

"The last 16 months has indeed been a nightmare as we have no garden or pavement area. Admittedly, we have come close to throwing in the towel ! It has been a challenge to keep people in their seats of late as people are desperate to enjoy themselves!