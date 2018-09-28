£2 million Crawley town centre regeneration work contractor is revealed

The second phase of Crawley’s Town Centre Regeneration Programme is set to start soon after the appointment of the main contractor.

Blakedown Landscapes has been chosen to revamp Queensway and The Pavement.

Planned improvements to the Queensway, Crawley

The £2.2m scheme is part of the Crawley Growth Programme, funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, and the Local Growth Fund through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership.

The project includes extending the new paving in Queens Square along Queensway and The Pavement, creating space for a market, larger disabled parking bays and new planting along the edge of Memorial Gardens.

A council spokesman said: “It is hoped these improvements will encourage neighbouring landowners and businesses to invest more in the area, acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration that has already been seen in Queens Square.

“With more than 50 years’ experience, Blakedown Landscapes is a multi-award-winning landscaping and civil engineering company operating throughout the UK, having previously worked on projects in Canary Wharf, Poplar, Basingstoke, Dover and our own Queens Square, which was completed last September.”

A schedule of works will be agreed over the coming weeks and shared with town centre businesses.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The council welcomes the opportunity to work with Blakedown once again. They completed Queens Square to a high standard and I am delighted to continue our partnership with them. I look forward to seeing the project get underway early next year.”

Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “We are delighted that our investment continues to make a real difference to Crawley town centre. The Queensway scheme continues our successful partnership of investment into Crawley and we are looking forward to working with Blakedown once again to deliver this project.”

Jonathan Sharrock, chief executive at Coast to Capital said: “We are thrilled with the continued developments of the Crawley Growth Programme which is improving the town for businesses and residents. Delivering prosperous urban centres has been identified in our Strategic Economic Plan “Gatwick 360” as an opportunity in which we aim to create exemplars for the development of existing towns as an engine for economic growth. The regeneration of Crawley aligns well with our ambitions and we look forward to continuing to work with partners to deliver this.”

Chris Wellbelove, director of Blakedown Landscapes, said: “We are very pleased to be working on Queensway following the successful delivery of Queens Square, it’s great to see the positive changes to Crawley town centre and we look forward to continuing the town’s regeneration strategy.”