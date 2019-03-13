Did you see skinny woman with red hair ‘trying to break into cars’ in Crawley?

Police say they are trying to identify a woman who was seen trying to break into cars in the Ifield area of Crawley.

She was reported to be trying the door handles of a number of vehicles parked in Ardingly Close, Warren Drive and Friston Walk on Tuesday (March 12) between 10am and 10.45am.

Police are appealing for help

A police spokesman said: “Items were stolen from a car in Ardingly Close and one in Warren Drive.

“The woman is white, about 5’ 9”, skinny with red hair and was wearing a navy blue or black knee length puffa style coat, dark cap and grey jogging trousers.”

PC Stuart Young added: “We would like to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the suspect and knows who it is or has any information about the incidents.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 306 of 12/03 if you can help.