Magistrates’ court results, January 21 to 25

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Jennifer Brinton, 35, of Commonwealth Drive, Three Bridges, pleaded guilty to drink driving (87mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Commonwealth Drive, Three Bridges. She was banned from driving for 17 months, with a £300 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Constantin Crisan, 38, of Bracknell Walk, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to drink driving (43mcg alcohol in 100ml breath, compared with the legal limit of 35mcg) in Crawley Avenue, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £400 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ky Wheatley, 30, of Allcot Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a door frame and window in Crawley. He was given a community order, with a £50 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Danielle Bass, 27, of Faulkner Close, Crawley, was convicted of driving without a seatbelt in Southgate Avenue, Crawley. She was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Kelly Bondon, 42, of Blake Close, Crawley, was convicted of driving without a licence in Downland Drive, Crawley. She was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Serigne Mbaye, 27, of Farnham Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving in The Boulevard, Crawley. He was fined £107, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Michael Lawson, 46, of Upfield, Horley, was convicted of using a mobile phone while driving in Stagelands, Crawley. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Philip North, 65, of Windy Ridge, Crawley, was convicted of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Liam Sheeran, 40, of Grasslands, Smallfield, was convicted of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Mariana Tkachenko, 27, of Cole Close, Broadfield, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Lucia Turner, 24, of Hazelwick Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. She was fined £76, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Mihir Vaja, 31, of Dower Walk, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley. He was fined £288, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penatly points added to his licence.

Paul Whitehead, 33, of Stoneycroft Walk, Ifield, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £153, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Christian Wride, 26, of Highlands Avenue, Horsham, was convicted of driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Horsham Road, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Oliver Gibbs, 25, of Longfield Road, Harpenden, was found guilty of assault, and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, at Three Bridges Railway Station. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs.

Waqar Akhtar, 26, of Canvey Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Claire Pascoe, 29, of Stanhope Road, Pease Pottage, was convicted in her absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the M23 at Pease Pottage. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Zaid Rasool, 31, of Brighton Road, Horley, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M23 at Crawley. He was fined £300, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Natalie Emms, 45, of Selsfield Road, Turners Hill, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to front door windows and plants at a house in Turners Hill, and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. She was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, £500 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. A restraining order was made, barring her from contacting one victim, or going to locations in Turners Hill and West Hoathly.

Brendan McCormack, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act. He was jailed for eight weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge.

Sumith Soman, 30, of Brighton Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, intending to cause loss to the Royal Mail. He was given a community order with 240 hours of unpaid work, £13,322.11 compensation, and an £85 victim services surcharge.

Craig Cohen, 28, of Trefoil Crescent, Crawley, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman in Crawley by going to her home and sending her letters. He was given a community order, with £200 compensation, and £85 costs.

Katie Hicks, 30, of Worth Park Avenue, Pound Hill, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, driving without insurance in Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges, theft of a Yves Saint Laurent gift set (value: £106) from Boots in Crawley, and possessing a Class B drug (0.3g cannabis). She was banned from driving for six months, and given a community order, with £150 compensation.

Alec Gallagher, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft of hair removers (value: £348) from Boots in Crawley, meat (value: £100) from Sainsbury’s in Crawley, meat (value: £80) from Co-Op in Crawley, and grooming products (value: £449) from Boots in Crawley, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with £245 compensation. Five days of rehabilitation was added to the suspended sentence.

Patrick McDermott, 51, of Vivian Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, and driving without a licence, in Tilgate Parade, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jean Bancoul, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft of 32 cans of deodorant (value: £80) from Wilkinsons in Crawley, and failing to answer bail, and breaching a suspended sentence. He was jailed for six weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge.

Daniel Williams, 43, of Barn Close, Pease Pottage, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car in Crawley, and failing to answer bail. He was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, £200 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, a £50 fine, and £85 costs.

