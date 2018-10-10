Police appeal follows serious assault in Horley

A teenage man is being sought by Surrey Police following a serious assault in Horley.

An appeal has been made for information about Dan Harber.

Dan Harber

Surrey Police say: “We are appealing for help in finding a man we would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault which took place in Horley in June.

“We would also like to speak to Harber, 19, in connection with a robbery and an assault on police.

“Harber is described as white, 170cm tall, of a slight build with fair hair and brown eyes.

“Any sightings of him should be reported to us straightaway on 101 quoting PR/45180060444.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

