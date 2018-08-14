Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in the Crawley and Horley district as rated by you

The Crawley Observer can today reveal a list of the Crawley and Horley district’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the district.

Surgery ratings

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Crawley and Horley district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Smallfield Surgery - Wheelers Lane, Smallfield, Horley - 98.25 would recommend

Furnace Green Surgery - The Glade, Furnace Green - 86.6% would recommend

Pound Hill Medical Group - Crawley Lane, Crawley - 83.2% would recommend

Birchwood Medical Practice - Horley Health Centre, Kings Road, Horley - 81.1% would recommend

Woodlands & Clerklands Partnership - Woodlands Surgery, Tilgate Way, Tilgate - 77.3% would recommend

Woodlands & Clerklands Partnership - Clerklands Surgery, Vicarage Lane, Horley - 77.3% would recommend

Bewbush Medical Centre - Bewbush Place, Bewbush - 72.9% would recommend

Coachmans Medical Practice - Lansbury Road, Crawley - 72.8% would recommend

Langley Corner Surgery - Ifield Green, Ifield - 71.2% would recommend

Southgate Surgery - Brighton Road, Crawley - 68.4% would recommend

Wayside Medical Practice - Kings Road, Horley - 66.1% would recommend

Ifield Medical Practice - Lady Margaret Road, Ifield - 62.7% would recommend

Gossops Green Medical Centre - Hurst Close, Gossops Green, Crawley - 59.8% would recommend

Bridge Medical Centre - Wassand Close, Crawley - 56.9% would recommend

Leacroft Medical Practice - Langley House, Langley Drive, Crawley - 55.6% would recommend

Saxonbrook Medical Northgate Surgery - Cross Keys House, Haslett Avenue West, Crawley - 55.4% would recommend

Saxonbrook Medical Centre - Maidenbower Square, Crawley - 55.4% would recommend

See also: Crawley families invited to apply for BBC TV’s Shop Well For Less

Prestigious award for Crawley’s work with Armed Forces