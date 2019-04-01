New Gatwick non-stop flights to Brazil start

Norwegian has started its first flights to Brazil from Gatwick Airport

Passengers will fly on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport .

Bjorn Kjos, chief executive officer at Norwegian, said: “Our route to Rio de Janeiro breaks the monopoly on direct flights between the UK and Brazil and builds upon our expanding services to South America.

“Our extensive network from London Gatwick will give both leisure and business travellers more choice and flexibility when flying with Norwegian on our long-haul routes.

“Our modern fleet of aircraft allow customers to enjoy their trip from the moment they step on board by flying in modern more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft.”

Stephen King, head of Airline Relations at Gatwick Airport, said: “This new route further strengthens Gatwick’s connections to South America continuing our long-standing precedent of championing competition and opening up new destinations and price points for our passengers.

“Brazil further increases Gatwick’s network to the business opportunities provided by the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) country economies.

“Brazil’s biodiversity, beaches and mountains are famed the world over – making this a highly desirable location for both our business and leisure passengers.”