Horley lorry driver celebrates £1 million EuroMillions Lottery win

A Horley man is celebrating a £1 million EuroMillions Lottery win.

Paul Trollope, 61, had stopped at Tesco Express, on Brighton Road, Horley, for a few bits of shopping when he bought his Lucky Dip tickets for the EuroMillions draw.

Paul Trollope from Horley celebrates his big win with a bottle of bubbly

He left the tickets onto the dashboard thinking no more about them.

Mr Trollope, a keen angler, said: “I had a busy weekend, doing errands, a spot of fishing and what not, jumping in and out of the van.

“When I think all that time there was a ticket for £1M floating about on the dash it makes me shudder!”

The following Monday, he discovered he was a millionaire.

Paul Trollope from Horley celebrates his one million pound win

He asked a shop assistant to check his tickets.

She handed over a slip of paper saying, ‘You’d better call Camelot’.

Mr Trollope, a father-of-three, said: “To be honest I thought there was a problem with the ticket and didn’t think much of it.

“I jumped in the van and called Camelot.

“The chap on the phone ran through all the security and then said, ‘Are you sitting down? Congratulations you’ve won £1M!’

“It was the most surreal situation, I just sat in the van for 20 minutes shaking before deciding I’d head over to one of my favourite places, my mate’s angling shop in Horley to share the news.”

Mr Trollope wasted no time sharing the great news with family and friends.

However, he has no plans to give up work.

He said: “I’ve been driving for a living since I was just shy of 16 and can’t imagine doing anything else.

“I’ve driven lorries for the British Army and all over the world so while I’m now doing domestic runs, I think I’d get itchy feet just sitting at home.”

He has already treated himself to a 34-foot Winnebago so that he can head out on the open road on fishing trips in luxury.

He said: “I love my fishing, whether relaxed coarse fishing or open matches. Just being outside in the elements, enjoying the peace and freedom is the best feeling. I already travel all over to try different fishing spots and I’ll continue to do that, just in a little more luxury with the Winnebago.”