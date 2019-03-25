Crawley arson attack - flammable material pushed through letter box

Police are seeking witnesses to an arson attack at a house in Crawley.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a house in Juniper Road, Langley Green, at about 2.30am on Thursday (March 21).

A police spokesman said: “The small fire, believed to have been caused by inflammable material being put through the letter box, was confined to the front door and had been put out by the occupants before the fire service arrived.”

An examination of the fire damage revealed that it was deliberately started, said police. The house was occupied at the time but no-one was hurt.

Detective Constable Mark Buckley said “We remain open-minded about the motive for this isolated incident and are seeking answers from within the local community.

“If you were in the area at the time or believe you know who is responsible, please get in touch with us, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 92 of 21/03. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

No arrests have been made.

