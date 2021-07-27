Enliven Crawley - all you need to know about the new event celebrating the strength of people in the town
A new season of art in the town centre celebrating the strength of people in Crawley beginning with a family friendly day of free live outdoor circus and dance performance, live music and DJs to welcome people to the town centre.
Creative Crawley and Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) are collaborating to bring the town centre to life through a range of arts and cultural events across the year with their Enliven Crawley programme.
The first season launches in August with a photographic exhibition trail in shops, banks,the museum and other windows in the town centre and a day of live events celebrating the strength of people in Crawley.
From a circus strong lady to giant lip puppets lip-syncing to popular music, from live local musicians and DJs to performance poetry and street dance, this new programme of work invites curious people to come and spend some time exploring the town centre.
Produced and curated by Crawley born-and-raised Louise Blackwell the day takes place in three locations:
Queen’s Square: circus, dance and puppetry plus local DJs
High Street: live music and poetry plus local DJs
Bandstand: live music presented by Crawley Festival plus local DJs
Nicki Cheek, Director Crawley Town Centre BID said: ‘The First Enliven Crawley programme with the Stories of Strength theme is so exciting, such a powerful showcase of artists bringing to life their stories, celebrating achievements, reflecting the true community spirit of our town and hopefully the start of more events to inspire, entertain and introduce the exciting new developments that Crawley town has to offer.”
Steve Sawyer, Chair, Creative Crawley said: “We are excited to be collaborating with the Crawley Town Centre BID on the first Enliven Crawley programme.
“There’s something for everyone to help bring the town centre to life through creativity with a core message around strength, resilience and community. I’m really looking forward to it and the potential to develop future programmes to enliven and inspire artists and audiences about the great place that is Crawley."
Follow @CreativeCrawley | #EnlivenCrawley | www.creativecrawley.com | @CrawleyTCBID | www.crawleytowncentrebid.co.uk/
Listings for Enliven: Stories of Strength
Saturday August 14
12 noon – 5.30pm
Various locations in Crawley Town Centre
www.creativecrawley.com
Queen’s Square
Strong Enough by Strong Lady Productions 12 noon & 4pm - Circus | 30 mins
A circus strong lady telling stories of strength that are far more exciting than just lifting heavy things.
the album: skool edition by SAY 1pm & 3pm Dance | 15 mins
Dancers Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui celebrate the joy and innocence of making up dances to popular
music.
The Lips by Puppets with Guts 2pm & 5pm Puppetry | 15 mins
A big pop-puppetry singalong with something to say.
Local DJs by Tons of Sound in between shows Music | 20 mins
Local DJs play sets of their favourite music. From afrobeats to chart music we celebrate the power of DJs. Line-up includes DJ Frxsty, DJ Mayur, DJ Billy, DJ Brandon and more.
High Street (12.30 – 5pm)
Sing & Sign by Manor Green College 12.30pm Choir | 20 mins
Live Music by Crawley Community Youth Service 1.30pm Music | 1 hour
Poetry by Iffat Rahman 2.45pm Spoken word poetry | 15 mins
Local DJs by Tons of Sound in between shows Music | 20 mins
Local DJs play sets of their favourite music. From afrobeats to chart music we celebrate the power of DJs. Line- up includes DJ Frxsty, DJ Mayur, DJ Billy, DJ Brandon and more.
Plus other local artists to be confirmed
Bandstand (12.30 – 5pm):
Live music from local musicians presented by Crawley Festival
Local DJs by Tons of Sound in between shows Music | 20 mins
Local DJs play sets of their favourite music. From afrobeats to chart music we celebrate the power of DJs. Line
up includes DJ Frxsty, DJ Mayur, DJ Billy, DJ Brandon and more.