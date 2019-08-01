Missing Crawley man has not been seen for more than two weeks

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 57-year-old man from Crawley.

Keith Rylance was last seen on Wednesday, July 17, leaving County Mall in the town centre but has not returned to his home in Langley Green, police said.

Keith Rylance is missing from Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police

Police describe Keith as white, blonde and around 6ft.

He was last seen wearing a tan coloured jacket, a turquoise polo shirt, dark blue jeans and white trainers, police said.

"Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 856 of 17/07," said police.

