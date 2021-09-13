Sky Broadband update: Crawley and surrounding areas affected 'for hours' but service is up and running again

Sky Broadband has suffered an outage in areas of Crawley

Home workers across the town had been reporting problems to Sky after an outage meant it was down for a number of hours.. It's the second time this month after an outage hit the area on Thursday and Friday September 2 and 3.Mich Forr (@Wildcat2608) tweeted: "@SkyHelpTeam please can you let us know when sky broadband will be working in the Crawley area. Its been down for hours."

Stacey Owen said: "@SkyHelpTeam @SkyUK Yet again WIFI is down since 11am! Have to come to Twitter to find out there is an issue! 2nd time in 2 weeks! This is an utter joke! RH10 Crawley."

Phil Bryant replied: "Same thing here in RH11 Crawley. My son has an important Zoom meeting this afternoon."

Others have said it affected customers in Horley and East Grinstead as well.

On it's return, Pete Griffiths said on our Facebook page: "Broadfield is back on I have my landline and broadband back. For the amount of time we have lost recently Sky should credit our accounts but I doubt they will."