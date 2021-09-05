Bristol Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0: Who stood out for the Reds in Pirates defeat?

These are the players rating after discussion by the supporters on one of the GH coaches travelling back from Bristol after the game.
Team Overall Preformance - 8 - Much improved and really battle until the final whistle and good to see Tom Nichols back in the side - on that performance we deserved at least a point, just one costly mistake early in the second half and that was it a 1 - 0 defeat.
1. Glenn Morris - 7
Played his usual reliable performance, not at fault for the Bristol goal
2. Archie Davies - 7
Played well, stopped most of their threats down the right, steady performance gets better week by week.
3. George Francomb - 6
Playing out of position at centre back, tried his best was at fault for the goal
4. Tony Craig - 8
Very steady in the central of the defence - probably his best game so far for the Red Devils. You could see was really annoyed at conceding the goal against his former club