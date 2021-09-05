Crawley Town player ratings

Bristol Rovers 1, Crawley Town 0: Who stood out for the Reds in Pirates defeat?

It was a 1-0 defeat for Crawley Town at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

By Matt Pole
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 8:36 am

These are the players rating after discussion by the supporters on one of the GH coaches travelling back from Bristol after the game.

Team Overall Preformance - 8 - Much improved and really battle until the final whistle and good to see Tom Nichols back in the side - on that performance we deserved at least a point, just one costly mistake early in the second half and that was it a 1 - 0 defeat.

1. Glenn Morris - 7

Played his usual reliable performance, not at fault for the Bristol goal

2. Archie Davies - 7

Played well, stopped most of their threats down the right, steady performance gets better week by week.

3. George Francomb - 6

Playing out of position at centre back, tried his best was at fault for the goal

4. Tony Craig - 8

Very steady in the central of the defence - probably his best game so far for the Red Devils. You could see was really annoyed at conceding the goal against his former club

