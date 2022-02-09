Crawley Town should be dreaming of the play-offs and run of home games will define their season - opinion

After Tom Nichols secured victory at Harrogate Town, there is no doubt the travelling Crawley Town faithful started to think of Wembley.

As they made the five-hour trip back down south, the fans were dreaming for a good reason, though.

The Reds are only seven points off Newport County, who occupy the final playoff spot, and have a game in hand.

Tom Nichols' form will be key to Crawley Town push for the play-offs

Now, with a run of five at home in their next six league matches, John Yems’ men will surely fancy a late-season dart for League One.

Yes, the Reds are currently 12th, but they have found some form right when it matters, having been particularly good on the road. They have won away at Bradford and Northampton, but now they need to transfer that form back home.

What is clear is that their record at the People’s Pension Stadium hasn’t been as impressive. Defeats to Port Vale and Exeter were followed by a humbling by their local rivals and promotion-chasers Sutton United.

There is no doubt that their next six matches including five games at home against Hartlepool United, Forest Green Rovers, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, and Bristol Rovers could make all the difference.

The Reds have reason to be optimistic about their playoff hopes, however. They are unbeaten in four games in the league and have registered two defeats in their last eleven matches.

If the form continues over the next few months, so will the talk of the playoffs.

There is no doubt in my mind that Nichols has been crucial to that upturn in form. The Reds' striker has eight goals - including a brace against Stevenage - this season.

And yet despite this, Nichols’ work rate is perhaps his best asset.

He is a battler, a fighter, and gives everything. He is someone, who despite his size, is never willing to shirk a challenge or a 50-50. He is a player moulded in the style of his manager, and one, who will no doubt get the home crowd going over the next few weeks.

At the moment, the super-computer gives the Reds a 4% chance of promotion - but that is far too low.