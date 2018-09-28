Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi not worried by selection dilemma for Yeovil Town

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi believes whoever steps into the vacant centre-half position against Yeovil Town will do well for the team.

Both Mark Connolly and Joe McNerney are suspended for the game meaning there is only one player who plays in that position available, new signing this season Bondz N’Gala.

Connolly received a one-match ban for receiving his fifth yellow card during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers.

He left the field with a hip injury after just 15 minutes and his replacement, Joe McNerney, was sent-off in the 93rd minute for his second booking.

Speaking to the Crawley Observer yesterday, Cioffi admitted he still does not know who will step in to play alongside the impressive N’Gala in the Reds’ defence.

But he does not feel it will be a problem as whoever plays will do a good job.

He said: “I trust my guys 100 per cent and I think the substitute will make a performance.

“I have not yet made a decision and there is no shortlist yet but whoever plays, I know the effort they have, we will be (OK).

“Work pays off and the positive environment, the positive energy in the club brings results.”

