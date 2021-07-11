Gareth Southgate: A great manager, a great leader, the Pride of Crawley and Sussex and a fashion icon - video
During the Euro 2020 tournament, Gareth Southgate has not only proven he is a great football mind.
As he leads England into their first major tournament final since 1966, editor Mark Dunford reflects on the job he has done, the praise he has received and what effect he has had on the town he grew up in and where he went to school. Watch the video message above.
SEE ALSO
'Looking at that man there, he's everything a leader should be' - Gary Neville leads praise for Gareth Southgate after England reach Euro 2020 semi-final
This is how Crawley's Gareth Southgate celebrated in front of the fans at Wembley after the Euro 2020 semi-final win against Denmark
Readers visit the Crawley Observer team in County Mall Shopping Centre - including Gareth Southgate! Picture special
This is why England fans are singing Sweet Caroline during Euro 2020 - and lyrics to Neil Diamond classic
'Crawley has been a huge part of my life' - Remembering when Gareth Southgate won the Pride of Crawley award
Give this man a statue! Gareth Southgate leads England to Euros glory over Germany - picture special
Petition to get a statue for Gareth Southgate in Crawley picks up more signatures before Euros 2020 match with Germany
England at the Euros: Send us videos and pictures of you watching Gareth Southgate's men this summer