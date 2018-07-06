'He’s a Crawley lad, of course football's coming home' - Town gets behind its favourite son

The people of Crawley are getting behind one of it's favourite sons - Gareth Southgate,

The England manager is hoping to take the national side to World Cup glory in Russia - and ahead of the quarter-final against Sweden tomorrow (Saturday), the town have taken to our Facebook page to wish him luck.

Anne Truett said: "Good Luck from all at Furngate Youth FC.... Bring it home! :)", while Mary Connor said: "We're all rooting for you Gareth.... Crawley boy is going to bring it home!!!! Fingers crossed xx"

Jan Large added: "Well done to the Hazelwick boy, good luck England".

Kelly Hearn gave us the only reason we needed on why England will win the World Cup. She posted: "He’s a Crawley lad, of course football's coming home."

Petra Flipper Thaddens simply said: "ITS COMING HOME!!!!" and Dave Taylor said: "Good luck and bring it home."

The article we published when Southgate signed for Crystal Palace

@Leggy_Lynne tweeted: "So disappointed to see that Crawley has no banners around the town to wish our boy @GarethSouthgate good luck in the World Cup. Have some civic pride and celebrate the achievements of a Son of Crawley."

But Dan Watts (@danwatts92) replied: "There might not be banners, but Gareth can be certain that during all the games every pub in Crawley sings loud and proud a chorus of ‘he’s one of our own."

Let's get behind our Gareth at the World Cup

Crawley Town's new away kit revealed

8 fun ways to celebrate England still being in the World Cup