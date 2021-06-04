The team has transformed the pub’s outdoor heated marquee into a relaxed seated hospitality setting that promises to bring guests the atmosphere of the football stadium, in the comfort of their local pub.

The price of each ticket includes a good view of the big screen and a burger and fries from the Euro menu, washed down with either two pints of Forum Helles Lagers, two bottles of Old Mout ciders or two pints of Heineken Zero. Soft drinks are also available.

Goffs Manor

Neil Robertson, General Manager of Goffs Manor, said: “We wished to provide our guests with a high-quality experience inspired by the hospitality box setting at stadiums, since football lovers are unable to be pitch-side this year.

“We’ve created a safe, enjoyable and family-friendly environment for guests to meet up with their friends and enjoy the tournament with great food and drink - bringing the best of ‘Euro 2020’ to Crawley.”

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming matches at £25 per person, per event.

Bookings are available for tables ranging from 4-6 people and can be confirmed by either calling the pub on 01293 540982 or emailing [email protected]

If you are solo or have a smaller party, please call the pub to discuss.