League Two 2021/22 fixtures: The key dates Crawley Town fans need to know

John Yems' side finished 12th last year, and with their budget, are not tipped to challenge for promotion this year - but we are more optimistic for their chances.

And with the fixtures being released, next season starts to feel very close.

So here’s everything you need to know about the fixture release, and the key dates fans will need to remember:

Jordan Tunnicliffe celebrates his goal against Leeds United in the FA Cup

When are the 2021/22 League Two fixtures released?

The fixtures for the 2021/22 League Two season will be released at 9am on Thursday, June 24.

Every League Two fixture will be released at this point – although some could be moved for broadcast reasons as the season progresses.

Some of Crawley Town’s games could also be postponed should the side progress in the domestic cup competitions (remember the FA Cup run last season?!).

When does the 2021/22 League Two season begin?

The League Two season is scheduled to kick-off on August 7.

There is likely to be one televised EFL game broadcast on August 6, although this is expected to be a Championship fixture.

When does the 2021/22 League Two season end?

Currently, the League One season is set to come to a close on May 7/8.

This is a week after the League One season ends, and the same weekend as the Championship comes to a conclusion.

When will the 2021/22 League Two play-offs be played?

While the exact fixture dates for the semi-finals are yet to be confirmed, we do know that the play-off final for League One will take place on Saturday May 28.

This is a week after the League One final, but the day before the Championship equivalent.

When is the first round of the Carabao Cup in 2021/22?

Crawley Town will enter the Carabao Cup at the first round stage, where ties will be played on the week commencing August 9. The Carabao Cup first round draw takes place live on Sky Sports at 3:40pm and then the Papa John’s Trophy draw at 4:30pm.

When will Papa John’s Trophy fixtures be played in 2021/22?

Crawley Town will be in the Papa John’s Trophy this season – and will kick-off their group stage campaign on the week commencing August 30.

The final is scheduled to be played on April 3.

When does the FA Cup start in the 2021/22 season?

FA Cup round dates are yet to be confirmed – but will become apparent when there is a game in the League Two schedules.