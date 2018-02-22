Portsmouth assistant manager coy on talk of a move for Crawley Town's Yorwerth

Portsmouth are keeping tabs on defender Josh Yorwerth.

The Blues are interested in the Crawley man as a summer option to bolster their options at the back.

The right-footed centre-half has made a strong impression with the League Two outfit this term.

Yorwerth has amassed 81 appearances for the Sussex club, after making the senior breakthrough with Ipswich.

The 22-year-old has been central to the impressive form Harry Kewell’s side have produced, as they power up the table with eight wins in their past 10 games.

Pompey assistant manager Joe Gallen was coy on talk of a move for the player.

He explained there is a continuing assessment of possible recruits, and a lengthy list of options being considered.

Gallen said: ‘The thing is with players, you’re always looking. That never, ever stops.

‘He (Yorwerth) is a contracted player at another club.

‘If you ended up talking freely about things and all the names that we’re looking at, there’d be a lot of them.

‘So, overall, it’s safe to say we’re always looking.

‘It never stops. We’re always looking, we’re always getting tips and phone calls.

‘It’s an exciting part of the job looking for players.’

Wigan are another side to have been linked with the Welshman, who came through the ranks at Cardiff.

Yorwerth went on to join Ipswich in 2015 on a two-year deal and made three senior appearances.

After a successful loan stint with Crawley, he joined the Reds on a permanent deal in 2016. Yorwerth is contracted to Crawley until 2020.

He made 23 appearances there last term, punctuated by a loan stay with Merthyr Town, followed by 33 outings to date this season.

