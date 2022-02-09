Crawley Town player ratings - Tunnicliffe, Nichols and Oteh star as Reds record great win at Harrogate Town

John Yems' men recorded a superb 3-1 win at Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:36 pm
Crawley Town player ratings

Goals from Remi Oteh, Nick Tsaroulla and Tom Nichols earned the three points for the Reds. But who stood out in the win?

These are the player ratings for the Harrogate match on Tuesday from the supporters.

HAVE YOU SEEN? Crawley Town should be dreaming of the play-offs and run of home games will define their season - opinion | This is what Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver said about Crawley Town's 'streetwise' star Tom Nichols | 'Maybe we can play the other 19 games away from home' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after a brilliant away win at Harrogate Town

A game that he really didn't have anything difficult to deal with, was limping at the end of the game, hopefully not to serious.
Another good game and was on hand to fire home the 2nd goal when racing in at the back post from Tom Nichols cross.
Man of the match performance again - winning everything in the air and some great defensive tackles through out the game.
Kept the Harrogate strikers quiet all evening, his performances are extremely constant and very few opposition strikers get the better of him
Great to see him back in the starting line up - another impressive performance . Replaced by Reece Grego-Cox in the final 15 minutes.
Constant menace in midfield, running the game was booked in the first half so was substituted at half time saving him for a possible red.
His performances are getting better and better and pushed forward when ever possible.
Constantly involved in the game keeping the home midfield occupied, defensively getting better.
Captain's performance again, this time at right back. Had a great goal bound effort that was cleared by a defender.
He is retuning to the form of last season - hit the bar in the first half with a header, then in the second another superb goal and an assist - never stopped working the two centre halves
Pushed himself all game until being substituted, match fitness getting better and score a great individual goal to put the Red Devils ahead.
On for Isaac Hutchinson in midfield at Half time - another solid 45 minutes
Sub on for Aramide Oteh - kept the pace of the game up and was pulling the defenders out wide giving the midfield chances to get forward.
Late substitute for Will Ferry to see out the final minutes.
At last a full 90 minutes of high energy and proved to the travelling supporters that they can hold onto a winning position. Thoroughly deserved the win against a good Harrogate team who basically played route one all game.
John YemsHarrogate TownSimon WeaverNick Tsaroulla