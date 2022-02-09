Crawley Town player ratings - Tunnicliffe, Nichols and Oteh star as Reds record great win at Harrogate Town
John Yems' men recorded a superb 3-1 win at Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.
Goals from Remi Oteh, Nick Tsaroulla and Tom Nichols earned the three points for the Reds. But who stood out in the win?
These are the player ratings for the Harrogate match on Tuesday from the supporters.
HAVE YOU SEEN? Crawley Town should be dreaming of the play-offs and run of home games will define their season - opinion | This is what Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver said about Crawley Town's 'streetwise' star Tom Nichols | 'Maybe we can play the other 19 games away from home' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after a brilliant away win at Harrogate Town