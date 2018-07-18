Crawley Town boss Kewell targets centre back and a winger as he looks to strengthen his squad

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell is looking to sign another centre-back and a winger, as he looks to strengthen his squad before the start of the season.

The Reds have already brought in George Francomb, Ollie Palmer, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Brian Galach, Dominic Poleon and Reece Grego-Cox, but Kewell hasn’t finished ‘knocking on the door’ for new additions to increase the current squad of 17.

Thomas Verheydt left Crawley Town to joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

He said: “We definitely need another centre back and maybe another wide player.

“We have two (players) that hopefully will come through in the next 24-48 hours and I think they would really strengthen our squad.

“You want to have players who have the experience but who are also able to play in a few positions as we are always going to have injuries throughout the season.

“I'm knocking on the door all the time trying to get these players through because I think they will be good for the squad as well.”

Kewell is 'pleased' with the business he has done so far, and believes they have done an excellent job in replacing some of the players who have left, but he did admit that he was ‘disappointed’ to see Dutch forwards Thomas Verheydt and Moussa Sanoh leave, both of whom he feels will go on to big things.

He added: “It’s always disappointing when you let players go.

“Even Moussa Sanoh, who was a pleasure to train. He had a fantastic attitude, worked hard.

“Last year, he worked hard, got into the team but got injured. He is the one of those players that needs to play games to get his fitness up. I saw bright sparks in training and it’s a shame. I just couldn’t get there with Moussa.

“With, Thomas (Verheydt), it was always hard. He had big expectations but he had a tough year with injuries which stalled him a little bit but he was professional.

“He worked hard in training every day. His touch was immaculate. He was just lacking that little bit of confidence in front of goal but I am sure he’s going to get that back and go on to be a fantastic player.

“(Ollie) Palmer is a like for a like replacement for Thomas. He looks good, solid. He knows the league, he’s aggressive, he can run, jump and I think it’s an excellent signing for the club.”