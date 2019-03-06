Magistrates’ court results, week beginning February 4

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Graham Bates, 37, of Laurel Walk, Horsham, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal in Spindle Way, Crawley. He was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, £300 compensation, and an £85 victim services surcharge.

Kai Harewood, 21, of Swift Lane, Crawley, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (three wraps of cocaine) in Crawley. He was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Morris Wilson, 57, of Brenthurst Road, London, pleaded guilty to being in a restricted area - the airfield - at Gatwick Airport, and to smoking in a restricted area. He was fined £115, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ryan Brook, 25, of Ifield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by texting a woman in Crawley. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £40 costs.

Joshua Hillier, 28, of Keymer Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Preston Road, Brighton. He was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Indianna Turner, 29, of Wakehams Green Drive, Pound Hill, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. She was fined £101, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Stephen Jones, 35, of Greatness Lane, Sevenoaks, was convicted in his absence of driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop for a police officer, on the A23 at Pease Pottage. He was fined £1,320, with £85 costs, a £66 victim services surcharge, and eight penalty points added to his licence.

Raj Khan, 40, of Juniper Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while driving on the A23 at Crawley. He was fined £161, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Dawid Salata, 30, of Caburn Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

John Douglas, 79, of Kentwyns Riase, South Nutfield, pleaded guilty to offering a vehicle for hire at Gatwwick Airport without permission, and to seven counts of entering the airport while barred from the site. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £50 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Steven Othen, 40, of Capel Road, Rusper, was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of not wearing a seat belt in Gossops Drive, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Dylan Channell, 19, c/o Beckett Lane, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage (value £2,838.80) to a car in Crawley. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with £500 compensation, and £85 costs.

Jordan Davies, 21, of Salvington Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in Crawley Avenue, Crawley. He was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jamie Follen, 23, of Olron Crescent, Bexleyheath, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class A drug (three bags of cocaine), and possessing a Class B drug (five bags of cannabis), in Broadfield Barton, and driving with illegal levels of a cocaine metabolite in his blood in Broadfield South, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £460 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Natalie Gates, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to common assault and obstructing a police officer in Crawley, and theft of chocolates and alcohol (value £62.98) from Marks and Spencer in East Grinstead. She was given a community order with £262.98 compensation.

Tommy Hill, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by begging for money in Crawley. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Scott Smith, 37, c/o Dingle Close, West Green, pleaded guilty to theft (value £70) from Debenhams in County Mall, Crawley. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

Archie Gates, 21, of King George Avenue, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley. He was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Danny Williams, 40, of Sark Close, Broadfield, pleaded guilty to theft of leather belts (value £309.60) from Broadleys in East Grinstead, common assault in East Grinstead, and possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley. He was fined £40, with £309.60 compensation.

Stephanie O’Halloran, 32, of Binney Court, Crawley, pleaded guilty to using an unlicensed vehicle in Crawley. She was fined £140, with £164.17 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs.

James Davis, 31, of London Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Horsham Road, Holmwood. He was fined £346, with a £34 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Jennifer Kelly, 34, of Denmark Road, Carshalton, pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment by making abusive phonecalls. She was given a community order with 70 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £300 costs. A restraining order was made, barring her from contacting two people, or going to two addresses in Crawley.

Isaac Smith, 46, of Masefield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Crawley, and to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bewbush. He was fined £200, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Adeel Qayyum, 35, of Erridge Close, Pound Hill, pleaded guilty to common assault in Faygate, common assault and causing criminal damage to a vehicle in Bewbush, causing criminal damage to a vehicle and a number plate in Copthorne. He was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 80 hours of unpaid work, £977 compensation, and £85 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting three people, or going to addresses in Copthorne and Maidenbower.

Ryan Gilbert-Appleby, 23, of Barn Close, Pease Pottage, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (5g of cannabis) at Pease Pottage. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Charles Gilmartin, 67, of Swallow Street, Turners Hill, pleaded guilty to harassment by sending unwanted letters to a woman in Haywards Heath. He was given a 14 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £500 costs. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting two people, or going to their homes.

Tinashe Mupfumbati, 41, of Timperley Gardens, Redhill, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood in Pegler Way, Crawley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £230 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

