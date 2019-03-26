Historic Crawley hotel sign donated to town’s museum

An historic sign from a landmark Crawley hotel has been donated to the town’s museum.

The George Hotel sign, created by late Crawley resident Ron Goodall, was presented to Crawley Museum to preserve it for future generations.

Ron Goodall

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Carlos Castro, was joined by Mr Goodall’s daughter Diane West at Crawley Museum for the presentation.

Cllr Castro said: “I am delighted we have been able to save this wonderful piece of historical art, my thanks go out to the contractors who helped make this happen and to Crawley Museum for preserving this great piece of local history.”

Ron Goodall came to Crawley New Town in 1953 with his family and settled in Northgate.

As the only sign writer in the town, he worked for many in the area, including sign writing on planes at Gatwick Airport, at factories, shops fronts and vehicles.

He is thought to have created The George Hotel sign in the early 80s.

The sign is to be restored and displayed at Crawley Museum.

More news:

Lorry driver celebrates £1 million EuroMillions Lottery win

Crawley arson attack - flammable material pushed through letter box

New Crawley shop to open creating 50 jobs

When is the Crawley town centre post office moving? Here’s all you need to know

£80 fines for people who drop litter in Crawley

Man attacks pensioner, 83, and takes her shopping trolley in Crawley