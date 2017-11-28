Reds players to wear black armbands and club will observe a minute's silence in memory of Drummy

Crawley Town players will wear black armbands for Wednesday night's game with Fulham and the club will observe a minute's silence in memory of Dermot Drummy for the Mansfield Town on December 9.

The Crawley Town family were left shocked and saddened by the news that the former head coach died on Monday, aged 56.

A statement on the club's website read:

Everyone at Crawley Town have been left stunned after we heard from his family that our former Head Coach Dermot Drummy had died on Monday.

Dermot became Head Coach in April 2016, a position he held until May 2017.

During that time Dermot relished the opportunity of managing in the League for the first time. Earlier in his career, he had helped develop players at Arsenal and Chelsea, some of whom have gone on to play for their countries.

Dermot was very popular among the players and staff at the club and always had time for people.

Many of the players he brought to the club last season are still with us and he was always happy to talk to our fans.

Operations Director Kelly Derham said: “Everyone at the club is saddened by this news and our thoughts go out to Dermot’s wife Carol and his children Nick, Joe and Mabel, who became regular visitors to the club last season to support their Dad.

“Dermot was a decent man. He always came to work with a smile on his face and, together with his assistant Matt Gray, took a genuine interest in everyone who worked for Crawley Town, from the team captain right down to the matchday staff. We will all miss him.”

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz added: “Dermot was a great coach to work with and a true gentleman with a clean heart. My thoughts are with his family.”

The players will wear black armbands at tomorrow’s game against Fulham u-21s and we will observe a minute’s silence in memory of Dermot at the game against Mansfield on December 9 when we hope all Crawley Town fans will join us to pay tribute to him.

